Former Rocky River star Jaire Alexander picked by Green Bay in the first round of the NFL Draft

Former Rocky River star Jaire Alexander will start his NFL career in Green Bay as the Packers selected the former Louisville cornerback with the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Alexander becomes the first Raven to ever get drafted to the NFL as the school has only been open since 2010.

Alexander played wide receiver and cornerback in high school before settling in at corner in college.

He was 2nd team All ACC his sophomore year at Louisville after picking off 4 passes.

He suffered a knee injury this past season and only played 6 games for the Cardinals but still managed honorable mention All ACC honors.

