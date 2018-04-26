Charlotte leaders make formal pitch to host RNC Convention in Washington, DC

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and Vice Presidential Nominee Gov. Mike Pence watch as the balloons fall during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A delegation of city officials and Charlotte civic leaders made a formal presentation to the committee planning the 2020 Republican National Convention on Thursday.

Two sources with knowledge of the presentation confirmed to WBTV that the formal bid was presented on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Both requested anonymity to discuss the confidential trip.

The sources said the delegation included Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney, NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes and longtime Charlotte businessman and civic leader Ned Curran, among others.

RELATED ARTICLE: Charlotte submits bid to host 2020 Republican National Convention

Thursday’s presentation was the formal pitch to the Republican National Committee’s convention committee that is planning the 2020 event.

One source with knowledge of the presentation said the city’s pitch was well received.

Charlotte submitted its bid last month. While the full field of cities vying to host the quadrennial confab is unknown, WBTV confirmed earlier Thursday that city leaders in San Antonio, TX were preparing a last-minute bid.

RELATED ARTICLE: San Antonio could rival Charlotte in potential bid to host 2020 Republican National Convention

Two weeks ago, Charlotte Councilman Ed Driggs told WBTV's Steve Crump that he expected says members of Charlotte's host city committee to be in Washington, D.C. as early as the end of April for an oral presentation to the selection committee.

Driggs said the next steps, if Charlotte is selected to continue, would be site visits to Charlotte, which he was hopeful would start in May.

The Republican Party is expected to make a decision later this summer.

Last week, the RNC co-chairman was in Charlotte with Hayes, the NCGOP chairman, where the pair discussed the city’s bid to host the 2020 convention.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.