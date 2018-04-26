Molly's Kids: Amazing Grace

Watching NFL draft. Getting ready for 11pm. And suddenly, this beautiful photo of a little girl with her loving daddy pops into email and demands attention

“My wife and I were born and raised in Charlotte and follow your stories on #MollysKids,” Jared Mullis wrote. “We never thought we’d be writing you about our own daughter, yet here we are. Grace was recently diagnosed with a very rare form of brain cancer called an ETMR. She starts chemo on Tuesday.”

ETMR is an incredibly aggressive type of brain tumor. Its survival rate ranges between 25 percent and 40 percent.

The E stands for embryonal, meaning the cancer was with 15-month-old Grace since she was formed in the womb.

A mutated gene causes it to grow; eventually the immune system can't stop it and it forms a tumor. Most cases are seen in children under 4 years old, though Grace is one of the youngest cases ever.

“Her form of cancer has been seen in only around 300 other kids,” Jared wrote. “I’ve done a lot of research in the past two weeks since diagnosis. I know how ridiculously underfunded pediatric cancer research is. For instance, a group in Toronto believes they found success in treating Grace's form of cancer in 2013, but wasn't able to gain funding to get it to a clinical trial.”

If this story sounds familiar to you, it should. More and more kids are being diagnosed with “rare” forms of cancer.

Though there’s enough science to research cures, there rarely seems to be enough money to fund the trials.

“Could you please highlight Grace?” Jared wrote. “Highlight the shortfalls in funding? I’ve read this before, but now that we’re faced with it directly, a fire in sparked in us. We want to do anything we can to help other families not deal with what we’re now dealing with.”

Here you go, Jared. Do what you want with this link. Share, comment, like… use it anywhere you want to showcase that yes, cancer keeps coming. And yes, kids keep getting diagnosed.

Maybe most of all, it's not that we need more science. You're exactly right. What we need is to fund trials to get that science saving lives..

Please, Jared, keep us updated.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

