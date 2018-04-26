Ronshad Shabazz Declares for NBA Draft

Appalachian State junior guard Ronshad Shabazz (Raleigh, N.C./Huntington Prep School) has announced that he will declare for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent.



Without an agent, Shabazz retains his NCAA eligibility and has the option to return to school for the 2018-19 season. The NBA Draft is slated for June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Players who do not sign with an agent have until 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine, which is held from May 16 through May 20, to withdraw their name.



"First of all, I am very proud of how hard our team is working since we returned from New Orleans," said head coach Jim Fox. "One of the most important tasks our staff takes on is to help our players achieve their dreams. One of Ronshad's dreams is to be a professional basketball player."



Shabazz led the Mountaineers and ranked fourth in the league in scoring in 2017-18, averaging 18.5 points. He posted a team-high 100 assists, becoming the first Mountaineer to post 100 assists in a season since the 2010-11 campaign. He also became just the fifth player in program history to score at least 600 points in a season, totaling 609.



The two-time All-Sun Belt honoree tied a program record with 13 made field goals at Georgia Southern last season, finishing the contest with a career-high 36 points.



In his first three seasons, Shabazz has tallied 1,481 points, which ranks 11th all-time in program history. In addition, he ranks seventh all-time in three-pointers made (190) and ninth in program history in scoring average (16.3 ppg). He has scored 20 or more points in a game 30 times in his career and has poured in at least 30 points on five occasions.



"This is an opportunity for Ronshad to get valuable feedback from the NBA," added Fox. "It is a chance for him to understand what he needs to improve on so he can play at the next level. Ronshad is a tireless worker and I have no doubt he will use this knowledge to make himself a better player."



Shabazz and the Mountaineers posted their best season in the Sun Belt. App State's 9-9 mark in league play was tied for fifth place and also was tied for the program's most wins in the conference since joining the league in 2014-15.

Press release provided by Appalachian State Strategic Communications