CMS JROTC students recognized at Cadet Achievement Ceremony

Several JROTC students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were honored at the 2018 AT&T Cadet Achievement Ceremony on April 26.

This is the 15th year for the event, which is sponsored by AT&T in partnership with Carolinas Freedom Foundation.

Dr. Clayton Wilcox, Superintendent; Osborne C. Oakley, Executive Director of the Carolinas Freedom Foundation, and retired Col. Robert L. Clark IV, CMS director of military instruction, participated in the ceremony, which was open to the public.

CMS is the 18th-largest school district in the nation and has 20 JROTC programs with an enrollment of 3,300 cadets.

Those programs include 12 Army, five Air Force, two Navy and one Marine.

CMS JROTC seniors have a 99-plus percent on-time graduation rate and were offered more than $13 million in scholarships for the last school year.

The ceremony took place at Bojangles’ Coliseum on 2700 East Independence Boulevard.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.