Carolina Panthers select DJ Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft

With the 24th overall pick of the first round of the draft, the Panthers selected wide receiver DJ Moore from the University of Maryland.

Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith had strong words and high praise for Moore after the selection.

“They have never been able to replace me at that organization. Until now. DJ Moore will be at that organization for a long time,” Smith said.

Moore was rated as the number one prospect among wide receivers according to NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock’s top 100 prospects.

Moore was the Big 10 Receiver of the Year in 2017 after a thousand yard season with 8 TD. He also had 80 receptions last season which is a single season record at Maryland.

For his 3 year career with Maryland, Moore had 2,027 yards and 17 TD.

The 6 foot receiver is blazing fast as he ran at 4.42 forty at the NFL Combine and says the strongest part of his game is his run after the catch.

The Panthers next pick will be tomorrow in the 2nd round when they pick #55. They also have 2 picks in the 3rd round on Friday as they select #85 and #88.

The draft is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFC East Dallas Cowboys.

