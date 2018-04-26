BLOG: Flood Advisory Extended

The Flood Advisory for the Upper Catawba River basin reservoirs has been extended until Friday morning 7:30 a.m.

An additional 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch of rain has fallen across the area which will allow the water levels in that zone to remain elevated.

The advisory specifically targets flood prone areas typically found along the lake shorelines, access points and other feeder streams into the Catawba River.

Storm total rainfall over the past three days as ranged between three and six inches.

Reservoir levels will continue to slowly decline through the overnight hours but will generally remain above 100 foot or full pool.

Therefore, minor shoreline, dock, and access-point flooding will persist into Friday morning and the Flood Advisory will continue.

Residents in the following counties are affected:

North central Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina...

East central McDowell County in western North Carolina...

Southern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina...

West central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina...

Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina...

Central Burke County in western North Carolina...

This advisory is in effect for the following lakes:

James, Rhodhiss, and Lookout Shoals.

Current Lake Levels:

Lake James... 101.1 ft and falling slowly.

Lake Rhodhiss... 100.8 ft and falling slowly.

Lake Hickory... 99.5 ft and rising slowly.

Lookout Shoals Lake... 101.1 ft and falling slowly.

