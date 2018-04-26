Woman killed in Salisbury crash identified

A passenger who died in a crash in Salisbury Thursday evening has been identified as 31-year-old Tabitha Pratt of China Grove.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. along Jake Alexander Blvd near Lincolnton Road. An SUV and pick-up truck were involved.

Salisbury Police, Salisbury Fire and Rowan County EMS responded to the crash.

Pratt was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Salisbury Fire. She was transported to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the same car was transported to North East Medical Center in Concord with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other car were not injured.

The intersection was closed down for a short time while emergency workers were on scene.

Weather was not a factor and the investigation is continuing.

