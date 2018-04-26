Person wanted for hit-and-run that left father, 4-year-old son injured in south Charlotte

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person who is accused of hitting a man and a 4-year-old boy with a car after stealing a case of beer from a grocery store in south Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on April 17 at the Harris Teeter in the 9700 block of Rea Road.

Police were called to the location in reference to a larceny and hit and run call for service.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, who had been struck by a grey four-door Volkswagen Passat.

The victims were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injury.

Information and evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that the person walked into the Harris Teeter, picked up a case of Bud Light and then left the store without paying for it.

The person then reportedly got into the passenger side of the car with a male driver, who fled the scene, striking a father who was holding his 4-year-old son.

Both victims were hospitalized with serious injuries, and the father sustained a skull fracture.

The suspect was wearing a distinctive jacket with the phrase “No Fear” across the top and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact detectives at 704-336-3042 ext. 7 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

