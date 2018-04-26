Wilson Creek levels still up as road along it partially collapses

Water levels in Wilson Creek in Caldwell County dropped some overnight Thursday, but still remained above normal levels.

Heavy rain on Tuesday pushed it out of its banks. While that flooding has ended, problems have not. A section of the road near the visitor’s center collapsed on Wednesday. The road is still passable, but more heavy rain could cause more of the road to slide away into Wilson Creek 50 feet down.

Tim Puett is concerned that the damage might grow.

“It would close the road for sure if it got bigger,” he said.

Department of Transportation (DOT) officials say the site is being monitored and crews will repair it in the coming days.

Meanwhile, on Wilson Creek itself, some sections turned into rushing whitewater with levels still up. Several kayakers took advantage of it on Thursday.

“It’s a perfect day,” said Michael Brust of Charlotte.

He cautioned, though, that conditions were not for beginners.

“You need some training to be out there when it is like this," he warned.

Water levels will continue to drop in the coming days, though there is a possibility of some heavy rain Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.