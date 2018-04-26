Man arrested for vehicle break-ins, other crimes in Burke County

A man was arrested for multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in Burke County Wednesday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, in the beginning of March, deputies received a report of a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and also a larceny that has occurred in the Rhodhiss area of the eastern part of the county.

Officials say additional reports were received in the following weeks and evidence collected at the scene led to the arrest of 34-year-old Douglas Truman McCarver.

Following his arrest, authorities were discovered multiple unreported crimes that are now being investigated.

McCarver was transported to the Magistrate’s Office and placed in the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $53,000.00 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are reportedly expected in this case.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.