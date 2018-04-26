Salisbury man sentenced to 18-26 years in prison on sex crimes

Kenneth Russell Anthony was convicted on Thursday in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted first degree sex offense, felony second degree rape, felony first degree kidnapping, felony incest, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor communicating threats, and misdemeanor interfere with emergency communications.

According to a press release, Anthony admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced him to a minimum of 216 months (18 years) to a maximum of 320 months (26.66 years) in prison.

Anthony was further ordered to register as a sex offender and submit to satellite based monitoring.

On March 26, 2017, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Salisbury due to a 911 hang up call. When deputies arrived, they could hear arguing in the residence. A female victim answered the door and stated that Anthony had assaulted her.

Deputies observed injuries on her person and it was determined that Anthony had sexually assaulted her. During the investigation, deputies determined that Anthony had sexually assaulted another victim.

The Terrie Hess House Children’s Advocacy Center and DSS also assisted in the investigation.

District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the dedication of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould and the continued partnership between her office, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Terrie Hess House CAC, and DSS. Cook stated that her office was able to hold Anthony accountable for his criminal conduct due to the thorough investigation that resulted from the partnership between all of the agencies.

