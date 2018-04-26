Economic Development Committee will recommend spending city money on Memorial Stadium

The Charlotte Economic Development Committee (EDC) voted 3-1 Thursday to recommend spending up to $3 million to help with renovations at Memorial Stadium.

County commissioners voted earlier this year to invest more than $30 million in renovations for the stadium that sits just outside of uptown.

The city will help pay for an artificial turf while the county covers the remaining costs of renovations.

"I think the citizens like to see when the two governments work together," said EDC chair James Mitchell.

In return, the city will receive five rent-free days a year for 15 years to utilize the stadium for events like concerts or battle of the bands.

The Charlotte Independence and the Charlotte Hounds will both play games in the stadium as well.

The renovations are set to be complete by 2021.

"To me, this was an olive branch to say the city and county need to continue to work together," Mitchell said. "I think down the road, when we are talking about Discovery Place, or North Tryon, or Spectrum, or the Panthers. Having the county work with us will make this a better community."

The full council is set to vote on the recommendation on May 30.

