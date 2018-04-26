Salisbury Police release surveillance pictures from Fish Hut robbery

Salisbury Police have released surveillance pictures from the armed robbery at the Fish Hut arcade that happened on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said that two black men, both wearing hoodies, came into the Fish Hut Arcade in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard just after 1:00 am. One of the men pulled a gun and put the barrel to the back of the head of a worker and demanded money.

The two men left with an undisclosed amount of cash. They were last seen getting into a white SUV and leaving the parking lot.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/, or by calling Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

