'Break over': Tiger Woods to play in Wells Fargo Championship next week

In 2007, Tiger Woods won the Wachovia Championship, now known as the Wells Fargo Championship. Organizers are waiting to see if he will return for next week's event. (Credit: John Simmons/The Charlotte Observer)

Tiger Woods is expected to play in the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte next week.

Wells Fargo retweeted Gold Central, who tweeted Thursday that Woods will be teeing up in the tournament next week.

Have you heard the good news? https://t.co/fMtfEiVnEY — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) April 26, 2018

Woods had until Friday to sign up to play in the tournament, joining other big names such as Ricky Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Masters winner Patrick Reed.

"We would love to have him," tournament director Gary Sobba told the Charlotte Observer. "He's been here many times. We're prepared for him if he commits. Obviously, we think he would positively impact the field."

Just after 4 p.m., Woods tweeted about coming to the championship, saying that his break was over.

Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp. See you out there. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 26, 2018

The Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte with some new attractions. The event will run from April 30 to May 6.

Tickets during tournament play range from $55 to $75, depending on the day and type of ticket.

All grounds tickets include:

Please remember that all sales are final, no refunds. Tickets can not be exchanged, or replaced if lost, stolen, damaged, or destroyed.

All tickets include grounds access to Quail Hollow Club.

Ticket prices include all sales tax, parking and shuttle fees from authorized lots.

Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Once admitted to golf course, there is no re-entry.

Concession Dollars are available.

For those going out to the course, here's more information:

Transportation: Check the Wells Fargo Championship website for information on shuttle stops. Unlike the PGA, parking is included with the ticket price. There is a shuttle to the course from uptown, and a pick-up/drop-off lot for those who use Uber to get to the course.

Music: The band Blue Dogs will play at Quail Hollow after play ends Saturday. Specialty drinks will also be available in honor of the Kentucky Derby running that day.

New attractions: New features include a William Hill Estate Winery location, a Topgolf experience and a Wells Fargo customer lounge near the first tee. Show your Wells Fargo debit card, credit card or wallet app to enter the Wells Fargo venue and where you can enjoy free water, a private cash bar, TVs, premium viewing and other perks.

Phone policy: The new policy allows fans to text in all areas and take video and photos all week. Fans are asked not to interfere with players, caddies or the media — and keep their devices on silent at all times.

