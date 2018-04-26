Mooresville man charged with murder in woman's overdose death

A Mooresville man is facing murder charges in a woman's overdose death.

Justin Wayne Kauffman, 24, is accused of selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to 24-year-old Alexandria Leigh McNeely, who later died.

McNeely was found dead in a car parked in the Brawley Commons Shopping Center in Mooresville on Dec. 3.

Kauffman was identified as the suspected dealer in the case and charged with second-degree murder, three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one count of selling a schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Their actions will not go unpunished," Deputy Chief Gerald Childress said of holding drug dealers accountable.

Kauffman was taken to the Iredell County Jail and given a $700,000 secured bond.

