18-wheeler crashes on side of I-85 in Davidson County

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a crash involving a 18-wheeler in Davidson County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Exit 84 near the Yadkin River bridge. The 18-wheeler was on the side of the road. Several other vehicles were also involved in the crash, crews with the Salisbury Fire Department said.

The Salisbury Fire Department is assisting in the crash. Firefighters tweeted that the crash is causing some traffic problems.

Traffic alert for 1-85 south traffic coming from Davidson to Rowan County. pic.twitter.com/LspaxhpcFx — FireSalisburyNC (@FireSalisburyNC) April 26, 2018

No other details were released.

