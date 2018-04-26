18-wheeler crashes on side of I-85 in Davidson County - | WBTV Charlotte

18-wheeler crashes on side of I-85 in Davidson County

Credit: Salisbury Fire Department Credit: Salisbury Fire Department
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a crash involving a 18-wheeler in Davidson County Thursday afternoon. 

The crash happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Exit 84 near the Yadkin River bridge. The 18-wheeler was on the side of the road. Several other vehicles were also involved in the crash, crews with the Salisbury Fire Department said. 

The Salisbury Fire Department is assisting in the crash. Firefighters tweeted that the crash is causing some traffic problems. 

No other details were released. 

