Man sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl

A sex offender was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child Thursday.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Jose Mendez will serve at least 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting for minor over a two year span. He also reportedly threatened the girl to "prevent her from disclosing the abuse," the DA said.

He could serve up to 19 years in prison. Mendez must also register as a sex offender for 30 years, court officials said.

Court officials said Mendez admitted to sexually assaulting the victim during the interview with law enforcement officials. The victim allegedly told a family member about the assaults in November 2016.

Mendez was charged with statutory sex offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

