Source: Carolina Panthers sign tight end Greg Olsen to extension

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will put off his broadcast television future for at least two more years.

He'll be kind of busy.

Olsen signed a two-year extension with the Panthers on Thursday, the morning of the 2018 NFL draft, a source told the Observer.

The deal is worth $8.55 million per year, the source confirmed.

Olsen can also stand to make about $20 million based on incentives written in the contract. If he does so, he will at the very least tie Packers tight end Jimmy Graham as the league's highest-paid based on average dollars per year.

Olsen, 33, was on injured reserve for most of last season. In 2016, he became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

