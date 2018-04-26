Charlotte mayor makes #Woke100 list of nation's most influential African-American women

In an image of honorable women who are proven change agents, as ESSENCE magazine puts it, is Charlotte's very own Vi Lyles.

Lyles is one of ESSENCE's "Woke 100 Women," a list of black women shape-shifters and power players. The term "woke" is a socially used term that refers to people who are aware of social issues taking place in society.

"These women continuously fight the good fight by inspiring us and igniting movements—from the healthcare field to the Hill to Hollywood," ESSENCE says.

This year's cover features Kerry Washington and Nina Shaw, a consistent supporter of Black Lives Matter.

"The women on this list represent a vast spectrum of excellence: From #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke to Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter; from corporate women shattering glass ceilings to the countless women dismantling white supremacy," the ESSENCE article states. "These women consistently leave their mark on the on their respective communities and industries."

We couldn't be more honored to present the 19 African-American women mayors on our 2018 #Woke100 list. This gathering of women represents a new day and gives endless hope for a better tomorrow. https://t.co/ArYgeUVHcM (??:Andre Chung) pic.twitter.com/nE9PWAQVst — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 26, 2018

ESSENCE describes Lyles as someone who has developed a deep love for Charlotte's art, culture, and people. "Now, as its first African-American female mayor, she plans to grow Charlotte through strategic partnerships," ESSENCE says.

Other mayors, including Sharon Broome of Baton Rouge, LA, and Muriel Bowswer of Washington, DC, also made the list.

Lyles thanked ESSENCE for honoring her alongside other women she says she deeply admires, learns from and stands in awe of.

Thank you @essence for honoring me amongst 99 women who I deeply admire, learn from and stand in awe of their magic. I’m so proud to be a part of the #Woke100. pic.twitter.com/6wUAi6XEnW — Mayor Vi Lyles (@ViLyles) April 24, 2018

Click here for ESSENCE's #Woke100 list.

"This gathering of women represents a new day and gives endless hope for a better tomorrow," ESSENCE says.

Copyright 2018 WTBV. All rights reserved.