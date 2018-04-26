Missing Charlotte woman 'may be in danger,' police say

A Charlotte woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago may be in danger, police said on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 21-year-old Alexus Alize Fraley.

Officials say Fraley was last seen around 5 a.m. on April 13 in the 8000 block of Eaglewind Drive. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped dress, tan sandals and carrying a Kate Spade purse.

Fraley has not been heard from the morning on April 13 and her family is concerned for her well-being, police say.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 125 pounds. Fraley has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives with CMPD's Homicide and Missing Persons units are investigating Fraley's disappearance because the circumstances "indicate that she may be in danger," police said.

If you see Fraley, you're asked to call call 911 immediately. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

