Annual quilt show coming to Salisbury May 4-5

The Salisbury Rowan Quilter's Guild will host its biannual quilt show on May 4-5, at the First Baptist Church First Ministries Center 223 N.Fulton St Salisbury.

With about 150 quilts, the show will feature a tea room decorated in a wedding theme with vintage linens, tea pots and china tea cup and will offer lunch and dessert.

On Saturday at 2:30 pm there will be a special presentation of quilts to area veterans. The vendor mall will offer a wide variety of items for quilters and sewers.

The boutique area will feature a display of lovely handmade, gift items including hand bags, tote bags, table runners, place mats and many other gift items.

There will also be a Grandma's Attic with fabric, notions, books, tools, trims, buttons and dozens of other items at bargain prices.

Show hours are Friday 10 am-5:30 pm and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm.

Additional information and discount coupon available on our Facebook page (Salisbury Rowan Quilters) or visit the web site at SRQG.net.

Admission is $7.

