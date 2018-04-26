'Ladies Night Out' event Thursday, sponsored by Novant Health

Grab your friends and join Novant Health for a fun night of shopping and free health screenings in support of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation’s capital campaign for the new, state-of-the art, Cancer Care Center.

The event is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, at the West End Plaza Event Center, located at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury. Attendees are encouraged to make a $10 donation to the foundation in place of admission to the event.

Ladies’ Night Out aims to promote women’s health by providing a relaxing, comfortable environment for women to receive their annual health screenings. Screenings offered include A1C, body mass index, bone density, balance testing and more. Guests will have the opportunity to enter drawings for of door prizes from local vendors and indulge in chair massages and mini manicures. Vendors will be selling items such as jewelry, clothing and personalized items, just in time for spring. Beverages and light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

“This is a great opportunity for women in the community to come together and receive free screenings,” said Jessica Ijames, manager of social responsibility for Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. “Women will be able to receive free health screenings, eat, shop, socialize and enter to win prizes all while directly benefiting the health of the community.”

Participating community vendors include Abigail’s – a cake affair, AnnaCraig Boutique, Novant Health Carolina Women’s Health Associates, Cauble Creek Vineyard, Foot’s Delight Neuro Reflexology, Greystone Salon and Spa, Homemade by Hanna, LuLaRoe, Lora Belle Baby, Norwex, The Pink Peony, Premier Designs, Purely and more. All vendors will have items available for sale and Virtual Sounds will provide entertainment and a photo booth.

For more information, contact Jessica Ijames at 704-210-5630.

