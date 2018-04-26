Livingstone College looking to 'The Big Easy' to recruit band, culinary arts students

From Livingstone College: The Blue Thunder Marching Band rolled into New Orleans this week in search of good music and good food. Well, make that music makers and culinary creators.

Dubbed the Livingstone College New Orleans Takeover, the full band along with admissions, financial aid and culinary arts officials presented its first-ever program April 24 at the Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans. The college conducted on-site admissions, on-site band auditions and mass band workshops.

Several high schools throughout New Orleans participated in the single-day program at Landry-Walker.

“The New Orleans recruitment effort intends to establish a pipeline between the high schools in New Orleans and Livingstone College,” said Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., 12th president of Livingstone College.

“This event gives students in New Orleans a chance to meet personally with our faculty and staff, to ask questions of our financial aid and admissions officers, and to be entertained by our dynamic marching band,” he said. “Since transportation is a challenge in getting those interested students to us, we went to them.”

Livingstone College boasts a marching band, symphonic band, and jazz and pep bands, a concert choir and a gospel choir. It is also the only historically black institution in North Carolina with a culinary arts and hospitality management program, operated from a hotel owned by the college.

“New Orleans has good food and good music, and we want to have the same things here at Livingstone College,” said Anthony Jones, Livingstone College band director. “That’s why we went to the source to recruit from a pool of great musicians and chefs in the making.”

