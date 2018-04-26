Salisbury Police now on Twitter

The City of Salisbury Police Department launched its official Twitter account on Wednesday, April 25, with Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes sending the first tweet.

“The Salisbury Police Department is always seeking new platforms to engage our community in conversation,” said Chief Stokes. “We see Twitter as an avenue for communicating effectively with the people we serve. I look forward to our social media profile being an example for other law enforcement agencies seeking to connect to their communities.”

Followers can anticipate tweets regarding criminal investigations, tweet-alongs, community engagement initiatives, and images of officers designed to connect with our community through the art of humor.

The City of Salisbury Police Department’s Twitter handle is @SalisburyNCPD.

