Tractor-trailer catches fire in Gaston County, shuts down portion of Highway 321

A portion of Highway 321 in Gaston County was shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire following a wreck.

Credit: Sam Mccarter

According to Gaston County Communications, the crash occurred near Stanley on Highway 321 northbound around 6:30 a.m. near Hardin Road. Two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash and one caught fire, officials said.

All of the northbound lanes on Highway 321 near Exit 17 are closed. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road is expected to reopen around 10:43 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

