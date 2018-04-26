BLOG: Rain chances increase throughout the day, warm weekend ahead

Clouds On The Increase

Rain Racing Back Our Way

A Glorious Weekend

Another system will approach from the west on Thursday and bring more rain late in the day and at night. The mountains could see the rain break out during the afternoon, while it holds off toward evening for the rest of us.

The heaviest pockets of rain will come through during the late-evening hours. There could even be a few leftover showers around Friday morning. As for how much, some areas could see an additional 1/2" to 1" of rain (especially western sections) which could add insult to injury on top of early week flooding.

At this point, I’m not declaring Thursday a First Alert Day because the vast majority of the rain – and most all of the heaviest downpours – are expected to come during the overnight hours, after most outdoor activities have ended and away from Thursday's afternoon commute.

As for temperatures, we're starting off in the mild 50s in the morning and even with plenty of cloud cover Thursday, we'll make a run back up toward 70 degrees in the afternoon. Don't be surprised if some of Thursday night's rain is accompanied by thunder and lightning, as this is a fast-moving, but potent storm system. Overnight lows will only fall back into the 50s.

Once we get past Friday morning, we'll dry out nicely for the second half of the day and the weekend with highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday and we should be close to 70 degrees on Sunday. This will be the beginning of a warm and dry stretch that looks to last through most, if not all, of next week.

Hope you have a terrific Thursday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

