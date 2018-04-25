Person dead after driver flees police, crashes car that burst into flames

One person is dead after a driver and passenger sped away from police in Albermarle then crashed into tree, causing the car to burst into flames.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, officers noticed suspicious activity early Wednesday morning at 12:48 am on Hilco St near the Mazatlán Restaurant located at 1900 Hilco St. in Albemarle.

A car was backed up against the restaurant with the driver behind the wheel and the headlights on.

A person wearing a ski mask was leaving the business, which was closed, through the front door and got into the car as the driver fled the scene.

Officers noticed the front door of the business was busted and attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver continued to speed away from the scene.

The car drove onto NC-740 and traveled to Badin where it crashed into a tree near the boat landing.

Immediately after the car impacted with the tree, the car burst into flames.

Officers were able to assist the driver from the burning vehicle.

Police tried to put the fire out with two fire extinguishers but were unable to get the passenger out of the burning car before he died.

The person's name was not released.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries.

She was driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, which is believed to be a rental vehicle. Charges are pending at this time.

