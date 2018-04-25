Forever Family: Tianza

So who is ready to win the lottery? Well, if you adopt this sweet little girl, you win!

Don’t procrastinate! Tianza is one of the happiest people I have ever met, and I am sure you will agree!

Tianza is sugar, spice and everything nice combined with some great brain power, everything a little girl is meant to be!

She brought her contagious smiles to everyone at Frankie's Fun Park and now it is your turn to share the laughs!

Here is her Forever Family story.

