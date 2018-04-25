Men charged after leading police on chase through city after armed robbery

Two men were charged after officers say a police chase through the west side of Charlotte was related to a robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged Kevin Sims, 24, and Deangelo Williams, 24, with their involvement in this case.

Officials say they responded to a call at Verizon Wireless in the 9800 block of Northlake Commons Parkway at 6:33 p.m. While officials were driving to the scene, they were notified the employees had been robbed at gunpoint, police say.

The employees told officials they were robbed by two people who were armed and wearing masks. The two robbers fled the scene in a silver 2018 Ford Explorer. Seven employees and eight customers were inside the building at the time of the robbery. None of them were injured during the incident.

The suspected SUV was located on Margaret Turner Road. As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop the suspects fled from the car, according to police. A K-9 unit attempted to track down the suspects but no one was apprehended during that time.

Exclusive video of police directing people from the scene after a police chase ends in a neighborhood. Video from Fernanda Reyes. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/0kLxFMiPVx — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) April 26, 2018

Shortly after, officials say they received information that the suspects went to a home located in the 3900 block of Hathaway Hills Drive. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helicopter responded to the location where they spotted people carrying items into the home.

Officials say two male subjects then left the residence in a White Hyundai Elantra. Police attempted another traffic stop on the car but the suspects refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

The chase ended when the car hit another vehicle on Montana Drive. No one in the car that was hit was injured during the wreck.

One adult male remained in the car following the crash and was arrested. The second suspect fled on foot but was arrested shortly after.

Both Kevin Sims and Deangelo Williams were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Detectives also charged Sims for his involvement in armed robberies at 5221 Equipment Drive and 5352 South Boulevard.

The nature of those charges were an additional five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to police, while the police chase was happening additional officers went to the house on Hathaway Hills Drive and arrested the occupants of the house.

