Premiere announced for NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr's new home renovation series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (right, with his wife, Amy) tweeted out this photo Wednesday, alerting fans to a premier date. The photo was taken on the set of the show, set in Key West. (Twitter screenshot via Charlotte Observer)

A premiere date has been set for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s home renovation series "Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy," airing on the DIY Network.

Earnhardt revealed in a tweet Wednesday that the first episode will air Saturday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

"We renovated a dilapidated 150-year-old historic home in Key West, Florida," Earnhardt tweeted. "Lots of crazy challenges with this experience."

"Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy" is a four-part series focused on "what happens when the world of professional auto racing and home renovation intersect," according to the DIY Network.

Earnhardt's affinity for home improvement didn't come to light until after he retired from NASCAR, and DIY says it saw the possibilities of a show after learning his wife is an accomplished interior designer. The couple, who live north of Charlotte, wed on New Year's Eve in 2016.

"In fact, it was during the building of his North Carolina home that Dale Jr. met his future wife, Amy Reimann, then an interior designer with the Atlanta-based architectural firm," said a statement from the DIY Network.

The DIY Network says the limited series follows the couple as they restore "a classic but dilapidated" home in the historic Old Town district of Key West. The goal was to turn the home into a contemporary seaside retreat.

Work on the home faced numerous obstacles, including Hurricane Irma, says the network.

"Earnhardt fans will get some insight into just how Dale Jr. is occupying his time now that he's away from the track," said a statement from DIY.