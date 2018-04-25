Crime Stoppers: Thief poses as Walmart employee, steals $4,500 in watches

A crook blended in and went unnoticed while he stole $4,500 worth of Apple watches.

How could he break into the Walmart near Mountain Island Lake while employees were closing up and without anyone noticing? Simple - he hid in plain sight, wearing a Walmart blue smock.

Even when he ran into other employees, he played it cool by pretending to re-stock merchandise.

"They noticed him because of what he was wearing, a Walmart smock, just like everybody else in the store," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller. "They thought he was just a regular worker."

With no one the wiser, he headed to the closed up electronics section and found what he was looking for - Apple watches. And he's got a tool to break into the locked cabinet - a crowbar.

"He brought the crowbar with him, he concealed it in his sleeve or pants leg."

We then see him help himself to boxes and boxes of Apple watches.

"We're looking at a total loss of just over $4,500."

With 13 boxes of watches in a shopping cart, each watch valued at $395, he raced out of the store and to his car, which was parked just out of camera range.

Police think they've spotted him in another crime.

"We haven't seen him here in Charlotte, but we do have intel this guy may be connected to a similar incident down in Salisbury."

They are still working to make that connection to the two Walmarts.

He is described as tall, heavyset, between the ages of 25 and 35.

He put a lot of forethought into this theft. If you have the foresight to imagine a reward coming your way, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You won't have to leave your name and you won't be called to court.

