Silver Alert canceled for Gaston County man

A Silver Alert that was issued for a missing endangered man in Gaston County has been canceled.

The alert was issued for 80-year-old Irvin Carl Harrison on Wednesday. He was last seen in the 40 block of Shadowbrook Road in Mount Holly.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety canceled the alert Thursday afternoon.

Harrison weighs 150 pounds and is 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Officials believed Harrison was traveling towards Certi-Fit Auto Body Parts located in the 2300 block of Distribution Center Drive.

