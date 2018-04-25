NC license plate agency contract up at Kerr St. location, DOT looking for new operator

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants to operate the Rowan County license plate agency (LPA).

The agency, located at 130 East Kerr Street in Salisbury, has operated under a contract that has ended. The policy of the Division is to open applications to operate a new license plate agency at a point following the expiration or end of a contract. The location in Salisbury will continue to operate during the application process.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than Friday, May 25, 2018. The applications (Form MVR-93 or Form MVR-93AA) are located on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants may call (919) 861-3332 with questions.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 126 license plate agencies operate across North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.