Two kayakers rescued from Rocky River in Cabarrus County

Two people were rescued from Rocky River in Cabarrus County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened just past Midland at the Highway 24/27 bridge over the Rocky River.

Officials say around 3 p.m., crews were dispatched to rescue two stranded kayakers on the Rocky River.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene and the two kayakers were quickly rescued to safety.

The rescue was carried out with assistance from Flowes Store Fire Department and West Stanly Fire Department.

No further information was released.

