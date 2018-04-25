Man taken into custody, transported to hospital after barricading himself in Charlotte psychological building

A SWAT situation has been resolved as officers say an armed man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital after barricading himself inside a psychological building in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began sometime before 3 p.m. at the Eastover Psychological building on the 3300 block of Latrobe Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that all employees were evacuated from the building and were safe.

Officers were called in reference to a suicide threat call for service as the man said he was armed with a gun and was going to commit “suicide by cop."

Upon the officers’ arrival the armed man barricaded himself inside the business.

CMPD officers were able to evacuate all other occupants from the building without incident and no one was injured.

Police then began using de-escalation techniques and contacted the SWAT Team to negotiate and peacefully resolve the situation.

After a standoff with SWAT and speaking with negotiators, the man continued to refuse to surrender.

The SWAT incident on Latrobe Dr. has been peacefully resolved. We were able to take the subject into custody and he is now being transported to the hospital where he will receive the Mental Health treatment he needs. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 26, 2018

Around 8:25 p.m., the man surrendered to officers without further incident and two guns were seized.

The man was not physically injured and will be taken to a mental health facility to receive treatment.

Due to the nature of this incident, police say the man's name is not being released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.