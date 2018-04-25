WBTV Sports Overtime: BJ Hill about to put Oakboro on the map

BJ Hill is a big defensive tackle from the little town of Oakboro in Stanly County.

If you blink on your drive to Albemarle, you might miss his high school of West Stanly.

But the rise of big BJ Hill as a potential high draft pick in the NFL Draft, is about to put little Oakboro on the map.

For more on BJ, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.