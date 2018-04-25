Matt Kenseth returns to Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that Matt Kenseth will drive the No. 6 car on a part-time basis, sharing the ride with Trevor Bayne.

"It's not like from the middle of last year until now there hasn't been opportunities to go do some things, but you just kind of know when something feels right," Kenseth said. "It feels like the right deal at the right time. I think it's an interesting challenge for me, not just being a driver. I hope I can be much more to the organization, and I'm hoping there's a lot of different ways I can help."

Co-owner Jack Roush and Kenseth both said they plan for his role to continue beyond the 2018 season.

"Obviously, every time you get in a race car and you go to a race track you want to be your best and you go there with the idea trying to win, and that's never going to change as long as I drive," Kenseth said.

He continued, "I would say that this opportunity is probably as much about the rest of it, the rest of my role, possible future role, than it is just the driving. If it was just strictly about the driving I probably would've been at Daytona driving something."

This move places Kenseth where he started his NASCAR career, totaling 24 premier-series victories, one championship, and two Daytona 500 victories.

"We had great success. I'm anxious to get back on track and win some more races. The other thing we think Matt will do is give us a chance to mentor with some of our drivers, young rookie drivers. And also Trevor and Ricky will benefit from his experience, some of which was passed to him from Mark (Martin)," Rousch said.

Kenseth's first race will be at Kansas Speedway on May 12. He also confirmed Wednesday that he will race in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

