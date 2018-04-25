Fire truck involved in crash in Mooresville - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire truck involved in crash in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A fire truck was involved in an accident in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon. 

The wreck happened on Stutts Road at Brawley School Road.

There's no word on what caused the wreck or how many vehicles were involved.

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash. 

