Kemba Walker a finalist for 2017-2018 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Hornets guard Kemba Walker has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2017-2018 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente, in honor of the standard set by NBA legend David Robinson.

The award recognizes a player's strong commitment and positive impact on their community over the course of the season.

Fans can vote on social media using Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using #NBACommunityAssist and #PlayerFirstNameLastName (i.e. #KembaWalker) until Sunday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Along with Walker, the nominees include DeMarcus Cousins, J.J. Barea, Ricky Rubio, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum, Dwyane Wade, Mike Conley and Jabari Parker.

The winner is chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel and will be announced on Monday, June 25th at the 2018 NBA Awards.

