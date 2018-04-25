Funeral arrangements announced for J.T. Bost

Funeral arrangements are now complete for popular teacher and local sports figure J.T. Bost.

Jonathan Thomas “J.T.” Bost, 45, of Salisbury passed away on Saturday, April 21, as a result of a motor vehicle accident that occurred on I-85 in the Archdale area.

According to the obituary, he was born January 23, 1973 in Rowan County to Lanny Mack Bost and Lang Ngoc Tran Bost of China Grove.

J.T. was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in China Grove and previously taught at Mooresville High School and Salisbury High School.

Bost was well known for umpiring American Legion Championship and State Championship baseball games, high school football, basketball and baseball as well as college baseball, volleyball and swimming.

A service to celebrate J.T.’s life will be held on Saturday, April 28, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in China Grove. Rev. Philip Thorsen will officiate.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Private Cemetery in China Grove, NC. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to the Bost family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 326 N Main St., China Grove, NC 28023.

