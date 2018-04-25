Tree knocks down power lines, shuts down south Charlotte road

A road in south Charlotte has been shut down after a fallen tree knocked down power lines Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, power lines are blocking all of the lanes on Tyvola Road near Farmbrook Drive. The incident occurred around 9 a.m.

Traffic advisory; Power lines down blocking lanes on Tyvola Rd. In vicinity of Farmbrook Dr; 8:55 am — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 25, 2018

There's no word on when the road will reopen.

