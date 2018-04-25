Tree knocks down power lines, shuts down south Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Tree knocks down power lines, shuts down south Charlotte road

Kevin Marlow | WBTV Kevin Marlow | WBTV
Kevin Marlow | WBTV Kevin Marlow | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A road in south Charlotte has been shut down after a fallen tree knocked down power lines Wednesday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, power lines are blocking all of the lanes on Tyvola Road near Farmbrook Drive. The incident occurred around 9 a.m.

There's no word on when the road will reopen. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly