Parents charged after toddler found dead in Rock Hill home

A judge denies a Rock Hill couple bond after they were charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. The couple’s 2-year-old son died Tuesday morning while in their care.

A victim’s advocate revealed in court that 33-year-old Bruce Williams and 25-year-old Lakesheia Jackson were in a hotel room on Riverview Road in Rock Hill with their three children. Police say the couple told them their 2-year-old son, who they identified in court as Miguel Williams, accidentally drowned in the hotel bath tub.

According to arrest warrants, Jackson and Williams intentionally withheld medical attention from the little boy, who was unconscious. Police say the couple waited two hours to get the child help because they said they were afraid of getting in trouble.

“Williams admitted that he had done drugs at the hotel and that Jackson had smoked marijuana,” the victim’s advocate said in court.

Shortly after police were called to a house in the 1100 block of Williams Street at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday morning in reference to the toddler not breathing. Officials say Jackson and Williams do not live at the home where police responded. Neighbors who live on Williams Street say the couple went to the house to seek help.

The victim had what appeared to be various injuries on his body that were consistent with an assault was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

“They {the homeowners} had nothing to do with it, they were just trying to help,” neighbor Marlene Cooney said. “She is probably shook up.”

As a result of the investigation, Williams and Jackson were charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

A judge granted Williams a court-appointed attorney. He told the judge he does not have a job and admitted to being homeless, police say.

In addition to the 2-year-old boy, Williams and Jackson have a 3-year-old child and a 5-year-old child together. Jackson told the judge she was 5-months pregnant with their fourth child. She also said she has a 6-year-old child with another relationship.

The 3-year-old and 5-year-old child are now in the custody of DSS.

Jackson’s 6-year-old child is in her grandmother’s custody, with whom she says she lives with. She begged the judge to give her a bond or allow her to be released under an ankle monitoring system so that she could get medical attention for her pregnancy and take care of her 6-year-old child.

“I’m sorry for everything that’s going on and that everything was a complete accident,” Jackson said to the judge.

Jackson’s bond was denied. She told the court her family would help her hire a private attorney.

Jackson and Williams will make their initial court appearances at the Moss Justice Center on June 25 at 1:00 p.m.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast says an autopsy is being done on the 2-year-old boy Wednesday. Solicitor Kevin Brackett told the court when the results of the autopsy are in, he expects more serious charges to be filed against the couple.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.