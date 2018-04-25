Driver hits woman walking in crosswalk, police say

A woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on South Davidson Street and East 3rd Street.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver had turned left onto East 3rd Street and then hit the woman. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver did not see the woman due to the rain. The driver is not facing charges, officers said.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.