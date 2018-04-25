Wanted man found in east Charlotte apartment, taken into custody

A wanted man has been taken into custody after surrendering to officers in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers were searching for 29-year-old Damarie Ordone near the area of Idlewild Road between WT Harris Boulevard and Lawyers Road around 8 a.m. Ordone was found a short time later inside an apartment on Snow Lane, police said.

CMPD says their VCAT team helped in the search.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.