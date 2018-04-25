There's now a major connection between Charlotte and the Royal Wedding

Cristopher Warren-Green, music director for the Charlotte Symphony, will conduct the orchestra at the Royal Wedding on May 19. (Credit: David T. Foster III I The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - A Charlotte music director will be a part of the Royal Wedding.

Cristopher Warren-Green, music director for the Charlotte Symphony, will conduct the orchestra at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony.

The ensemble will feature musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia, according to a release from Kensington Palace.

This isn't the first time Warren-Green has been asked to participate in a Royal Wedding. He conducted during Prince William and Kate Middleton's ceremony in 2011.

He first conducted a royal event in 1980 for a concert in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room.

The Royal Wedding is on May 19.