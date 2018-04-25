School bus involved in crash near Providence HS

A school bus was involved in a wreck in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The wreck, which involved a bus and a truck, happened around 7:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of Pineville-Matthews Road. The area is right across from Providence High School.

There's no word on injuries or what may have caused the crash.

We've reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more on potential children aboard and for bus information.

