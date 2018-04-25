Part of Panther Creek Road closed for road work

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close a portion of Panther Creek Road starting Wednesday, April 25, while crews replace a rusted pipe underneath the roadway just east of Rockwell in Rowan County.



Crews will close the road in both directions near Bringle Ferry Road starting at 7 a.m. The road will reopen Tuesday, May 22, by 5 p.m. weather permitting.



Drivers will be able to detour using Ribelin Road, Saint Matthews Church Road and Bringle Ferry Road to detour around the closure.



Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

