Person taken into custody following west Charlotte robbery

A person has been taken into custody following a robbery in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive just before 7 a.m. The victim called police and said they had been robbed, police say.

The victim told police that the alleged robber fled from the area on foot, officers said. The suspected robber was then found a short time later, police say.

The robber's name has not been released.

