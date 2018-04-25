Wanted man accused of cutting off electronic monitoring device

A Charlotte man is wanted on several charges after he reportedly cut off his electronic monitor device Wednesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 35-year-old Robert Missouri is wanted for common law robbery, breaking and entering, larceny after a break-in, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Missouri was court ordered to wear the monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release, officers say.

Police say Missouri cut off his electronic monitor on Wednesday and was last known to be in the area of InTown Suites on North Tryon Street, located in uptown Charlotte.

If you know his whereabouts or have any information, you're asked to immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.